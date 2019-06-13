Brad Marchand provides devastating interview following Game 7 loss

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand was predictably devastated following his team's loss in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to the St. Louis Blues. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand is an emotional player, for better or worse, and his devastation spoke volumes following his team’s Game 7 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Marchand and Blues forward Ryan O’Reilly led all scorers with 23 points during the playoffs, and coming off the best season of his career, the Bruins’ star was crushed Wednesday night.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Brad Marchand:



“I love these guys. … We came together. We’re like a family. It hurts.” pic.twitter.com/0tPaiW9ZrW — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) June 13, 2019

“I love these guys. We had a hell of a year. We came very close. I love every guy on this team and I’m very proud of everyone. They worked their ass off all year to get to this point. We came together, we’re like a family. It hurts,” Marchand told reporters.

BRAD MARCHAND in tears. #NHLBruins "We thought we were going to do it" pic.twitter.com/HzaiZmRRbK — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) June 13, 2019

“We thought we were going to do it. We had that belief we’ve had all year, we’ve done it plenty of times. It takes one goal to get going and swing the momentum, we just didn’t get that one early enough,” Marchand said.

Asked if this was the most painful loss of his career, Marchand nodded before almost whispering, “by far,” before regaining his voice and taking more questions.

Story continues

Marchand helped the Bruins win in 2011, scoring two goals in Game 7 of the Cup Final and was part of the team that lost in six games to the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013.

The Bruins’ antagonist notched his first 100-point season of his career and though it may be a bit unfair, this might be the lasting image of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

Sad Marchand in gif form pic.twitter.com/RcMj5Fsz3v — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) June 13, 2019

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports