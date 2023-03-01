Bruins became first NHL team in 42 years to win a game in this kind of way

Bruins became first team in 42 years to win a game in this kind of way originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

To say the Boston Bruins should not have won Tuesday night's road game against the Calgary Flames would be an understatement.

The Bruins gave up 93 shot attempts, 57 shots on net, 60 scoring chances and 10 high-danger scoring chances. The expected goals scored were 5.57 for the Flames and 2.23 for the Bruins, per analytics website Natural Stat Trick.

So, the fact that the Bruins won 4-3 in overtime with just 20 shots on net is absolutely wild.

The B's actually became the first team in more than 40 years to win a game when allowing 57-plus shots and tallying 20 or fewer shots. The only other teams to achieve this feat in NHL history are the 1980-81 Los Angeles Kings and 1973-74 Montreal Canadiens.

What was the difference for the Bruins in their improbable win versus the Flames?

Linus Ullmark.

The veteran goalie made a regular season franchise record 54 saves. He gave arguably the best performance by a goalie this season, and the Bruins easily would have lost without it. Newly acquired defenseman Dmitry Orlov also scored twice and assisted on the tying goal late in the third period.

The victory in Calgary improved the Bruins' record to a league-best 47-8-5.