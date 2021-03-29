Bruins announcer Jack Edwards loses his mind over non-call vs. Devils

Bruins play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards of NESN was hysterical over a non-call Sunday against the Devils. (Photo by Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

We've been treated to another Jack Edwards special.

For those who aren't familiar, Edwards is the play-by-play commentator for the Boston Bruins on NESN and has cultivated a reputation for being one of the most theatrical presences in the sport.

At the end of the second period of Sunday's game between the Bruins and New Jersey Devils, Edwards lost his mind over what he perceived to be a missed tripping call on Devils forward Pavel Zacha. In Edwards' defense, Zacha clearly trips Bruins forward David Krejci on the power play, and it went uncalled as the buzzer expired.

"He gets tripped by Zacha. OBVIOUS TRIP, and because it's on a power play, the refs PUT THE WHISTLES AWAY," Edwards screamed.

"I mean, if refereeing is under scrutiny, look at the last 20 seconds of this period. GOSH!"

Refs missed a penalty and Jack Edwards was uhhhhh.... not happy pic.twitter.com/Ys6RzWwmGl — Duck Duck Gusev🏅 (@DuckDuckGusev) March 28, 2021

Andy Brickley, Edwards' long-time broadcast partner, tries to offer a calmer perspective on the rant, while agreeing with Edwards, who yells "THAT WAS TRIPPING!" before the game went to commercial.

In the aftermath of Tim Peel's firing Wednesday after being caught on a live mic talking about assigning a makeup call against the Nashville Predators, the subject of officiating and determining what's a penalty has been under further review. This isn't nearly as egregious as Peel wanting to dictate the outcome of a game, but Edwards certainly has every right to be upset, even if he is considered one of the biggest homers in North American men's sports.

New Jersey preserved a narrow 1-0 win against Boston, as Devils goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood kept the puck barely off the line with 1.1 seconds remaining in the third period. You could make a reasonable case the puck crossed the line, and though we don't have Edwards' reaction readily available, one can imagine that he took the no-goal decision with resolute calm and composure.

