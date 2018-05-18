Bruins announce camp dates, preseason schedule

The Bruins announced camp dates and their eight-game preseason schedule, which, as previously announced, begins on Sept. 15 and 19 with games in China against the Calgary Flames.

The Development Camp will be June 26-29 at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, Mass.; rookie camp opens Sept. 6 at Warrior (with the Prospects Challenge rookie games in Buffalo vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sept. 7, the Buffalo Sabres on Sept. 8, and New Jersey Devils on Sept. 10).

The main training camp opens on Sept. 10 at Warrior.

In addition to the two exhibition games in China, the Bruins will have a squad play the Washington Capitals in a preseason game at TD Garden on Sept. 16 and then have a squad travel to Washington for a game Sept. 18. Other exhibition games are Sept. 22 in Detroit vs. the Red Wings; Sept. 24 in Philadelphia vs. the Flyers; Sept. 26 vs. the Red Wings at TD Garden; and Sept. 29 vs. the Flyers at TD Garden.

