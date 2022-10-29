Bruins achieve best start in team history as David Pastrnak takes NHL scoring lead

Bruins achieve best start in team history as Pastrnak takes NHL scoring lead originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins are firing on all cylinders right now, and it doesn't matter who starts in net or which veterans are out of the lineup.

After beating the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 at TD Garden on Thursday night, the Bruins went out to Columbus and defeated the Blue Jackets 4-0 on Friday night to complete the back-to-back and improve their record to 8-1-0.

It's the best start in franchise history, which is impressive considering the B's have been playing since 1924.

The Bruins completely outplayed the Blue Jackets and they didn't even have David Krejci (upper body injury) or Brad Marchand (rest). And of course, No. 1 defenseman Charlie McAvoy is still rehabbing his way back from offseason surgery.

Boston got contributions from up and down the lineup and special teams Friday night.

David Pastrnak scored his seventh goal of the season to put the B's up 4-0 late in the second period. He leads the league in scoring with 16 points in nine games, one point ahead of Edmonton Oilers superstar forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The longer the Bruins wait to sign Pastrnak to a contract extension, the more expensive it will become.

Jake DeBrusk scored his third goal of the season, Charlie Coyle chipped in a nice shorthanded tally and Matt Grzelcyk sniped a top corner for his first goal of the campaign.

Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark continued his stellar play with 30 saves on 30 shots for his first shutout of the year. He's now 6-0-0 with a .945 save percentage and a 2.01 GAA.

The Bruins lead the league standings with 16 points. Boston's next game is Tuesday against the Penguins in Pittsburgh.