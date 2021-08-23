Bruce Springsteen congratulates daughter Jessica, equestrian team for their Olympic medals

Dad is proud.

Bruce Springsteen congratulated daughter Jessica Springsteen and the U.S. equestrian jumping team on their silver medals at the recent Summer Olympics in Tokyo during the Aug. 18 broadcast of his “From My Home to Yours” deejay show on SiriusXM's E Street Radio.

“I want to congratulate the United States Olympic show jumping team — that’s McLain Ward, Laura Kraut and my lovely daughter, Jessica Springsteen — on their silver medal win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics,” said Springsteen at the close of the show.

It was the first time Springsteen publicly congratulated Jessica and the team on their medals. He also thanked Jessica's coach, British-born Nick Skelton.

“A special shout-out to my great friend and one of the kings of show jumping, Nick Skelton, for his guidance and inspiration,” Springsteen said. “May all of your days forever be glorious.”

Bruce Springsteen, left, daughter Jessica Springsteen, center, and wife Patti Scialfa attend the special screening of "Western Stars" at Metrograph in New York.

Jessica, 29, is the daughter of Bruce and Patti Scialfa. Mom had already congratulated Jessica and the team several times on social media.

Jessica and her parents had spoken shortly after her silver ride on Aug. 7.

“I FaceTimed them really quickly," Jessica said after the medal ceremony, according to the Daily Mail. “They were all screaming and I don’t think we understood a word anyone was saying. I couldn’t make any of it out, but I know they were all excited.”

Chris Jordan, a Jersey Shore native, covers entertainment and features for the USA Today Network New Jersey. Contact him at @chrisfhjordan; cjordan@app.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Bruce Springsteen congratulates Jessica on her Olympic silver medal