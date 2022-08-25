What Bruce Smith said about Bills pass rusher Von Miller

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
  Buffalo Bills
    Buffalo Bills
  Von Miller
    Von Miller
Bruce Smith knows all too well how much of a difference a Hall of Fame pass rusher can make on a team.

He was exactly that for the Buffalo Bills, after all.

But Smith sees similar potential for the team with Von Miller.

The future Hall of Famer signed on the dotted line with the Bills this spring. Smith and Miller share a mutual respect for one another and that was put on display by Smith at Buffalo’s training camp last week.

Smith was spotted at practice working with the defensive line. After the session, he mentioned how he told the Bills that he thinks Miller will make everyone on defense better, not just the D-line, before Miller even signed in Buffalo.

For more from Smith on Miller, see the WIVB-TV clip below:

