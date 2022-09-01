Bruce Smith on what impressed him most about Von Miller at Bills training camp
HOF player Bruce Smith on what 'impressed him most about linebacker Von' Miller at Buffalo Bills training camp.
Gotsis' contract was terminated on Thursday when the Jaguars claimed linebacker Caleb Johnson off waivers from the Chicago Bears.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s still-unexplained absence for 11 days of training camp continues to be a hot topic in league circles. And things are about to get even hotter, in more ways than one. The New York Post reports, via its notorious Page Six gossip column, that Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have had [more]
Wide receiver Laviska Shenault joined the Panthers at practice on Wednesday for the first time since the Jaguars traded him to the NFC South team this week and one thing about him jumped out to his new team. Head coach Matt Rhule said the team made the trade because they need playmakers, but pivoted to [more]
The Donovan Mitchell trade awoke the NBA offseason from its slumber and impacted many teams around the league. Who won and who lost?
Chris Ballard mentioned his mixed feelings about the Bears claiming Sterling Weatherford.
‘If something similar happened in the Czech Republic, no one would deal with it. Since we are in America, everyone comments on it’
Twice in the preseason, a high-profile pass rusher has absorbed a low block at the edge of the tackle box, resulting in a knee injury. Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has missed time, and he will miss more. Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt left the game on Sunday against the Lions, but he told reporters on [more]
The 2022 college football season kicks off in earnest this week, and here are seven games worth watching beginning Thursday and ending Sunday.
The Vikings spent most of the summer holding a backup quarterback competition between Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion, but they wound up cutting both of them on Tuesday and going with recent trade acquisition Nick Mullens as the No. 2 behind Kirk Cousins. Mond was claimed off of waivers by the Browns, so Mond will [more]
The Utah Jazz are trading All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Pittsburgh send 2 to IR and sign two back to the 53-man roster.
The New York Giants made seven total waiver claims after cutdown day (landed four) but had none of their own players claimed off waivers.
Alex Leatherwood played both right guard and right tackle with the Raiders. So where did he get his first look with the Bears?
Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman provided a unique analysis regarding the Trey Lance-Jimmy Garoppolo situation.
We take a look at how some of the national media members see the outcome of Ohio State and Notre Dame working out on Saturday. #GoBucks
Check out how we rank the 32 teams in the NFL heading into the 2022-23 season, from lowest to highest. Who should be No. 1?
Dispatch and South Bend sports writers pick who they believe will win in the Buckeyes-Irish game, and what the final score will be.
Alabama might boast the nation’s deepest pass-rushing unit, but Nick Saban believes it could have been even stronger.
Harold Varner III made clear this week why he left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.
The New York Giants have released inside linebacker Blake Martinez less than a year after the veteran and former defensive captain sustained a torn ACL. The Giants announced the move late Thursday, adding it came after the team was awarded guard/tackle Tyre Phillips off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens. Martinez joined the Giants as a free agent in 2020 after four seasons with the Green Bay Packers.