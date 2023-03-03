Bruce Pearl shares frustrations over his team being ‘smashed’ in viral postgame videos

Auburn basketball has been on the losing end of foul trouble several times this season, and head coach Bruce Pearl has had enough.

Following Wednesday’s 90-85 overtime loss to No. 2 Alabama, Pearl exhibited his frustrations with officiating in his postgame interview with Andy Burcham of the Auburn Sports Network.

“Very, very disappointing. You know, obviously, (Alabama) made some plays,” Pearl said Wednesday. “We had a hard time staying in front of them, at the end of the day. I’m just sick and tired of our guys getting smashed down there! Smashed!”

The Tigers were called for a season-high 29 fouls on Wednesday with Allen Flanigan, Jaylin Williams, and Johni Broome all fouling out. Alabama went to the free-throw line 31 times, where they connected on 24 of those, as opposed to Auburn, who was fouled just 20 times and had 24 chances at the free-throw stripe.

“We were incredibly outmanned at the end. Three, four guys on the bench in foul trouble…Joke!” Pearl said before slamming the headset on the scorer’s table, causing an exciting reaction from Alabama fans who were celebrating the Crimson Tide’s SEC regular season title after the game.

Auburn’s foul discrepancy is nothing new. The Tigers have committed 20 or more fouls in 12 games this season, and have sent their opposition to the free-throw line to take 20 or more free throws 15 times, while five opponents have been sent to the line 30 or more times in five games.

The Tigers have one more SEC game to play before tournament time in hopes to improve their NCAA Tournament stock. Auburn plays No. 14 Tennessee on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. CT.

The two videos below are going to be making the rounds for years to come and show Auburn fans just how passionate Pearl is.

Bruce Pearl is SICK AND TIRED of his guys getting SMASHED DOWN THERE. SMASHED. What a post game interview @WarDamnStool pic.twitter.com/RSmcDOxLlS — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 2, 2023

Oh you wanted the video of Bruce losing it after blowing the game combined with the audio from the Auburn broadcast? I gotchu pic.twitter.com/BFoPZHt77T — Britton Johnson Burner (@NotBJohnson21) March 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire