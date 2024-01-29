Bruce Pearl says team ‘will continue to work hard’ amid losing streak

Auburn’s basketball is in the midst of its worst stretch of the 2023-2024 season after losing two road games in a row.

Head coach Bruce Pearl still seems confident in his Tigers, however. The long-time Auburn coach took to X (formerly Twitter) after the Tigers’ most recent loss, stating “Hey Auburn family…we are not happy at all with losing 2 on the road this week. But we lost to two very good teams, we were competitive in both and didn’t shoot well in either.”

Pearl certainly isn’t wrong about Auburn’s shooting struggles. Outside of forward Johni Broome, the Auburn offense has disappeared on the road over the last two games.

The Tigers managed to shoot a decent 42% in the loss against Alabama although they were just 5/25 from 3-point range. Things got even worse in Starkville on Saturday when Auburn shot just 34% from the field in a 58-point performance.

Horrific shooting numbers on the road are concerning for a team with SEC championship aspirations. As Pearl said, both losses have been close and against likely NCAA Tournament teams though.

The sky isn’t falling on the Plains just yet. Auburn should be able to get back on track on Wednesday at Neville Arena against Vanderbilt.

