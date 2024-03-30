Bruce Pearl praises Vols, then picks Tennessee basketball to beat Purdue in Elite 8

Former Tennessee basketball coach Bruce Pearl had been the only coach to take the Vols to the Elite Eight — until Friday.

Pearl, the current Auburn coach who took UT to the Elite Eight in 2010, praised Tennessee's performance in Friday's 82-75 win over Creighton in the Sweet 16 to move on to Sunday's Elite Eight matchup against Purdue.

The 64-year-old coach is a guest studio analyst for TBS' March Madness coverage this weekend. Tennessee coach Rick Barnes passed Pearl for the most NCAA Tournament wins in program history with Friday's victory.

"How about them Vols, huh?" Pearl said to open the TBS postgame show.

"Just a tremendous performance," Pearl said moments later. "(Tennessee) beat (Creighton) from three, and they beat them from (the free-throw line). The big three guys — obviously (Zakai) Zeigler, Dalton Knecht and .... Josiah-Jordan James — were terrifically efficient. Tennessee's guards, defensively, absolutely disrupted almost everything that Creighton did (on Friday). They played so hard, and they're so quick and athletic."

GENTRY ESTES: Creighton was good. Tennessee basketball's toughness better in reaching Elite 8

MOVING ON: Tennessee basketball drops Creighton in March Madness, reaches Elite 8 of NCAA Tournament

Bruce Pearl picks Tennessee basketball to beat Purdue, reach Final Four

Pearl already has a pick for Sunday's Elite Eight game in Detroit.

"I think this Tennessee team is kind of built to be able to guard Purdue's guards when we look at the next game," Pearl said earlier in his analysis.

"I think Tennessee is going to win (over Purdue)," Pearl said later. "I do. I think their post defense is not just about the two guys on the post. Post defense is about the guys on the perimeter that will get the ball into places to get the ball into the post."

Pearl also said that Tennessee's Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka "are two starting centers" who may be able to defend Purdue's Zach Edey one-on-one at some points in the game.

Why is Bruce Pearl on March Madness TV coverage?

Pearl and the Tigers exited early in the NCAA Tournament last week in an upset loss to Yale, freeing him up for some TV duty.

Before the game, TBS showed the famous photo of an orange-painted Pearl in the student section during a Lady Vols game from back when Pearl was coaching the Tennessee men's team.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Bruce Pearl praises Vols, then picks Tennessee to beat Purdue in Elite 8