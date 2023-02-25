Bruce Pearl on the hot seat? One site makes appalling claim

It was announced Friday that Ole Miss had parted ways with head coach Kermit Davis after a five-year tenure that ended with a 74-79 record and just one NCAA Tournament appearance.

After the news broke, Razorbacks Wire editor E. Wayne made a list of current SEC coaches that could be next to get the boot from their respective programs. Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl made the list, of course, but his placement on this list is quite surprising.

According to E. Wayne, Pearl is the third-highest coach on the list, trailing Kentucky’s John Calipari and Vanderbilt’s Jerry Stackhouse, who is apparently in the hottest of seats within the conference. Here is what E. Wayne says about Pearl’s job status:

Only three coaches in and we’re already to the “He’s not going anywhere” part of the conversation. Still, we are placing Pearl as No. 3 on the hot seat. Auburn has a Final Four on his watch, but it was back in 2019, which is a whole generation of players ago. Falling in the second round last year was a major disappointment and if the Tigers don’t watch out, they could be out of this year’s NCAA Tournament. They should be fine, of course, but a Sweet 16 would cool things.

Sure, Auburn has hit a bit of a rough patch this season by winning just four of their last ten games, but Pearl’s impact on Auburn Basketball is unmatched.

In nine seasons on the Plains, Pearl has won 185 games, which is the most games that he has won at any program that he has led. Auburn has also won three SEC championships during Pearl’s tenure, and six players have made it to the NBA under his watch.

The future is also bright for Auburn as well. The Tigers have three commits that rank in the top 100, led by Tahaad Pettiford, which is Auburn’s third-highest-rated commit in history. In fact, nine of Auburn’s top 10 signees in history have been works of Pearl.

Auburn basketball is in a great place under Pearl. While E. Wayne’s list is considered to be hyperbole, Pearl’s seat should be considered one of the most secure in the SEC.

Story continues

More Basketball!

Auburn basketball: gameday odds for Saturday's game at Kentucky Auburn vs. Kentucky: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday's game in Lexington Two former Auburn players top 10 in NBA 2K23 rookie ratings

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire