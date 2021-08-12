Bruce Pearl to face former team in Auburn’s exhibition game

It’s come full circle for Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl.

Pearl & Co. will be throwing down on the hardwood on November 5th against Southern Indiana, Pearl’s first stop as a head coach. The Screaming Eagles will be playing the Auburn for the first time in the history of its program, SIU announced on Wednesday morning.

Auburn enters the season with quite a lot of fanfare after a rather disappointing 2020-21 season. New additions through the transfer portal have bolstered an already talented Auburn squad. Walker Kessler, KD Johnson, Wendell Green, and Zep Jasper should all play pivotal roles for the Tigers this upcoming season.

Expect the exhibition game against the Screaming Eagles to be watched with great interest by fans as Auburn’s chemistry as a team may take time to develop.

