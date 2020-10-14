Bruce Irvin wasn't holding back against the Tennessee Titans, Jadeveon Clowney on Twitter Tuesday night

Bruce Irvin wasn't holding back against Jadeveon Clowney on Tuesday night originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Bruce Irvin is on one tonight!

And we are all grabbing our popcorn during an extremely rare Tuesday night football game.

The Bills and Titans played their rescheduled game Tuesday following the Titans two-week hiatus due to positive COVID-19 tests in late Sept.

And that’s where Irvin started with his Tuesday night commentary – discussing the Titans current situation, so we're guessing that’s what he means when he's talking about cooties:

The titans got the cooties 😂😂😂😂 — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) October 14, 2020

I don’t blame the bills. All that Covid the titans had I’d b out there running away from they ass trying not to get touched ewwwwww don’t bring that shit over here 😂😂😂 — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) October 14, 2020

And then Irvin went at Tennessee defensive end Jadeveon Clowney -- letting the world know, or probably more specifically Seahawks fans know that Clowney currently has the same amount of sacks as him.

Irving’s commentary on Twitter or we should say jabs at Clowney, of course, make sense considering Irvin had a season-ending ACL injury that he suffered in Week 2, and now he wants to point out that Clownery hasn't done all that much this season (because remember there were plenty of 12s who wanted Clowney back so bad) and really he’s been anything but mediocre this season, essentially.

And clowney still got the same amount of sacks as me on the year! I’m just saying 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) October 14, 2020

You follow that?

But hey, Irvin warned everyone in an earlier tweet that he wasn’t holding anything back Tuesday night.

And he didn’t.

On the season, Clowney has 5 solo tackles (7 total) in four games this season and 2 TFL with no sacks on a $12 million+ contract.

And Irvin let the NFL world know just that, basically.

Now the question is: Will Clowney respond on Twitter or on the field? Titans fans are definitely hoping for the latter.

But, Seahawks fans don’t fret—Irvin was showing you all the love on Twitter by the end of the night.

12’s I really love y’all like really really love y’all. — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) October 14, 2020

My wife keeps telling me I should do commentary when I’m done. I told my baby I wouldn’t last I would b taking plenty shit on everybody except Seattle. 😂 — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) October 14, 2020

It’s always love for Seattle from Irvin – forever and always! As for Irvin and Clowney – that seems more like a love/hate type of relationship.

And those types of relationships really blossom on Twitter.

Thanks for the commentary tonight, Irivn!