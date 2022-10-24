Bruce Irvin on his third run with the Seahawks: ‘This is home’

Bruce Irvin re-signed with the Seahawks a couple weeks ago and ever since then their defense has done a total 180. We probably can’t credit Irvin for too much of that turnaround, especially since he’s only played 25 snaps since his return. That said, it doesn’t feel like a coincidence that this group is coming together now.

After the game, Irvin was asked why he chose to come back to Seattle and he replied this is home.

Bruce Irvin on "one last ride with the #Seahawks" @IanFurnessSea asked him why he came back…his answer is awesome. pic.twitter.com/kZic94WbXR — Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) October 24, 2022

Related

Pete Carroll offers update on DK Metcalf's knee injury

List

Seahawks: 6 takeaways from a convincing win over the Chargers

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire