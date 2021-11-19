Bruce Irvin signs with Bears

Veteran pass rusher Bruce Irvin has signed with the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Bears need depth at the position with Khalil Mack still out of practice with his foot injury, which has kept him out of the past two games.

Irvin has remained a free agent this season. He played two games with the Seahawks last season.

In his career with four teams, Irvin has appeared in 121 games with 92 starts. He has made 308 tackles, 52 sacks and three interceptions.

His last sack came in 2019, when he had 8.5 for the Panthers that season.

