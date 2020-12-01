Bruce Irvin savagely roasts Carson Wentz, Darius Slay during Monday Night Football originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Bruce Irvin is officially an honorary member of Seahawks Twitter.

The Seahawks linebacker may be sidelined after suffering a season-ending ACL in Week 2, but that didn’t stop him from sharing his two cents during Seattle’s 23-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

While watching the Monday Night Football matchup, Irvin took a shot at Eagles starting QB Carson Wentz after he found Quandre Diggs wide open in the end zone.

One problem, Diggs isn’t on his team.

Wentz to a WIDE OPEN......Quandre Diggs 😬pic.twitter.com/RMUIatm36N — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 1, 2020

Irvin blasted the Wentz, who leads the NFL with 15 interceptions on the year. We’ll let you interpret his tweet.

Wentz is cheeks 😂 — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) December 1, 2020

Wentz wasn’t the only member of the Philadelphia Eagles Irvin dragged on Twitter. The veteran linebacker also called out Eagles cornerback Darius Slay, who epically failed at covering DK Metcalf.

Slay PFF grade going to b terrible — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) December 1, 2020

Metcalf had 10 receptions for 177 yards on the night as he became the fastest player in Seahawks (8-3) history to reach 1,000 yards receiving.

Like the rest of the Internet, Irvin couldn’t help but trash the 3-7-1 Eagles. It’s not his fault Philly can't seem to pull it together.