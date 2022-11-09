Breaking News:

Nets name Jacque Vaughn, not Ime Udoka, as their next head coach

Bruce Irvin poised to make NFL history again with Sunday’s game

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks are making history this season in a lot of ways. The next item on the list is playing in the first NFL game ever in Germany. Seattle’s team looks a lot different than their peak during the Legion of Boom years. However, there is one familiar face who’s returned recently to be part of what’s becoming a special season.

Since the Seahawks re-signed Bruce Irvin four weeks ago, their defense has pulled off a dramatic turnaround, going from the second-worst unit in the league this year to one of the best. It will be fun to see Irvin be a part of the festivities in Munich on Sunday morning.

For Irvin, it will be the fifth different country he’s played a game in.

Irvin has been around long enough to make all kinds of history – including being the only player to get kicked out of a Super Bowl.

Related

Bruce Irvin on Seahawks being underdogs vs. Buccaneers: 'We love it'

List

Seahawks' odds to win Super Bowl rise to No. 12

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

Recommended Stories