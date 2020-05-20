Bruce Irvin will never forget those that doubted Seattle's 2012 draft

Looking back, the 2012 NFL Draft was a home run for the Seattle Seahawks. That year the team drafted future stars Bruce Irvin, Bobby Wagner, and Russell Wilson. This is also the draft where the team got solid players in Robert Turbin, J.R. Sweezy, and Jeremy Lane.

It was basically a perfect draft for Seattle... in hindsight.

You see, at the time, most experts thought the Seattle draft class was one of the worst in 2012.

Bleacher Report gave Seattle's draft a "D" grade, saying "The Seahawks received our lowest Round 1 grade for their reach to grab Bruce Irvin at No. 15 overall. They messed up again in Round 3 with Russell Wilson."

SI.com also laughed at the pick of Irvin, saying "The Seahawks went bonkers and picked Bruce Irvin at 15. Could he develop into a solid pass-rusher? Sure, but this was a spit take-inducing selection."

SI's take gets worse... they said, "QB Russell Wilson has a bright future, even if Seattle didn't really need him."

Irvin might be a good pass-rusher. Seattle didn't need Wilson. Right...

Even the NFL's own website called Irving a questionable pick, and said Wilson was just a "reliable reserve quarterback."

All the bad takes are something that Irvin and the rest of his 2012 Seahawks draft mates have not forgotten.

"I look at it every time the draft comes along. I'll always remember that for the rest of our life around draft time. The way they talked about us, and talked about how little Russell (Wilson) was. And talked about how I went too early and how Bobby (Wagner) this... when we got there we won a Super Bowl the next year" - Bruce Irvin on Seahawks poor draft grade in 2012

Wilson, Irvin, Wagner and Co. helped the Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVIII, and the team came just one questionable play call away from repeating as champs in Super Bowl XLIX.

"I think we've really proven to people that their grade was obviously wrong," said Irvin. "Russell is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and Bobby is one of the best, and I'm going on nine years and have 50-something sacks. It is what it is. A bunch of people who grade stuff and never play the game, and obviously they was wrong."

