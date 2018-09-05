Bruce Irvin looking forward to challenge of life without Khalil Mack

Raiders defensive end Bruce Irvin didn’t filter himself when he posted an initial reaction to the team’s decision to trade Khalil Mack last weekend.

Irving wrote “no f—ing way” on Twitter, but he quickly progressed through the five stages of grief to come to acceptance. Irvin’s next tweet came 15 minutes later and said that the trade was a shock, but that the Raiders now had to “move on and win.”

Irvin has continued to look to the future since those social media posts, particularly when it comes to his expanded role as a leader in the front seven for Oakland.

“I’m excited, man,” Irvin said, via ESPN.com. “I’ve got my young boys working with me, four days a week. Arden [Key], Fadol [Brown] and Shilique [Calhoun], we work out four days a week at 7 a.m. If one do it, we all going to do it. It’s great, man. I’m looking forward to taking on the challenge and I think we’re going to be pretty good.”

Key is joined by two more rookies on the interior of the defensive line, which gives the group a younger look than the Raiders are generally employing this season. If they make good on their potential, Irvin’s prediction could wind up being on the mark.