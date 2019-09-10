Bruce Irvin, Greg Olsen out of practice for Panthers

The Panthers played without defensive end Bruce Irvin in their season opener and it seems likely that they’ll be missing him in Week Two as well.

Irvin was out of practice for the second straight day on Tuesday due to the hamstring issue that also forced him to miss Sunday’s loss to the Rams. With the Panthers playing the Buccaneers on Thursday, another absence seems to be in the cards for the veteran.

Tight end Greg Olsen was also on the side for the second day in a row. He hurt his back in the opener and said Tuesday that he intends to play on Thursday, although he acknowledged playing on a short week is less than ideal given his condition.

Running back Christian McCaffrey was limited and the team said it was just a rest day for their offensive workhorse. Tackle Greg Little was a full participant, but remains in the concussion protocol, and safety Rashaan Gaulden was out with a groin injury.