Bruce Irvin grabs ex-Raiders teammate Khalil Mack's attention on sack

Bruce Irvin followed his former teammate's monster night with an impressive defensive play of his own Monday.

Bruce Irvin was shocked when the Raiders traded edge rusher Khalil Mack to the Bears one week before the season.

And in his first game without his longtime defensive counterpart, Irvin stepped up.

With the Rams marching toward the end zone and a second-quarter lead Monday night, Irvin strip-sacked unsuspecting Jared Goff to force a critical fourth down.

The Rams missed the ensuing field-goal attempt, and the Raiders held a 10-7 lead.

Irvin managed to get his former teammate's attention with the play.

Ok Bruce I see you🔥🔥🔥 — Khalil Mack (@52Mack_) September 11, 2018

Not a bad counter to Mack's monster Sunday night with his new team.



