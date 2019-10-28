Bruce Irvin after 49ers beat his Panthers 51-13: 'They’re not world-beaters'

Imagine losing an NFL game by 38 points and being unimpressed with your opponent.

Carolina Panthers edge rusher Bruce Irvin’s team had 51 points put on them by the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are 7-0 with multiple blowout victories. They look very good.

Not to Irvin, apparently.

I asked Panthers end Bruce Irvin just how good this 49ers team is. “They’re OK. They’re OK. They’re not world-beaters,” he said. My guess is SF will use this as another log on the motivational fire. — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) October 27, 2019

Even if you don’t think the 49ers are that good, saying so after a 51-13 loss might not be the right time.

There are some arguments against the 49ers, mostly based on their schedule. They’ve beat up on some bad teams, but they’ve also scored blowout wins over teams like the Panthers and Rams. And they’re 7-0. This isn’t Conference USA. There are no easy wins in the NFL (though the 2019 Miami Dolphins might be the exception to that).

So Irvin doesn’t like the 49ers. He has a long plane flight back to Charlotte to think about it.

