Bruce Feldman and Yogi Roth deep dive into the Trojans' head coaching search and future for USC
Pac-12 Network analyst Yogi Roth and college football expert Bruce Feldman deep dive into everything there is to know about the Trojans' head coaching search and future for USC. Roth and Feldman discuss the qualities that a potential candidate will need to be successful and what big names could be interested. They also discuss what the Trojans prospects are for the remainder of the 2021 season under interim head coach Donte Williams.