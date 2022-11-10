Bruce Feldman: ‘Lane Kiffin is probably the safest option Auburn has’

Associated Press

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is prepared to do what it takes to improve his struggling offense — even if that means benching starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei for more than a series or two. Uiagalelei, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound junior, was removed from each of the past two games, the last a demoralizing 35-14 loss at No. 20 Notre Dame last week that ended the undefeated start of the 12th-ranked Tigers (8-1, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Uiagalelei will start this week at home against Louisville (6-3, 3-3), Swinney said, but if he can't find his form from earlier this season, he won't stay in.