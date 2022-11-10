Bruce Feldman: ‘Lane Kiffin is probably the safest option Auburn has’

Could Auburn find its’ next head coach within the SEC West? According to FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman, the possibility is higher than once thought.

Feldman was a recent guest on the Paul Finebaum Show, where he brought up Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s potential as Auburn’s next head coach.

Since stepping back into a head coaching role in 2017, Kiffin has won 50 games over two stops at FAU and Ole Miss. Feldman believes that Kiffin has made the most of his “second chance” after failed stops at USC and with the Oakland Raiders of the NFL.

“(Kiffin) has a really terrific offensive mind, and another part of this with Lane, I think he fits. He has found his voice,” Feldman said. “You see it on social media. I think he’s more comfortable. Certainly more comfortable than he was as a young coach at USC.”

Kiffin’s confidence has led Ole Miss to heights not reached in over two decades. Does his recent success in Oxford mean that he is ready to take a step forward in his coaching career?

Feldman says that his name has been gaining steam in Auburn this week, and he feels that Auburn could provide an opportunity that Kiffin can not pass up. Which includes a clearer path to the College Football Playoff, and working alongside newly hired athletic director John Cohen.

“You have to have a certain level of flexibility and trust if you’re going to be Mike Leach’s boss,” Feldman said of Cohen. “(Leach is) going to spend a bunch of time in Key West. You’ve kind of let him do his thing or else you don’t have Mike Leach working for you. I think Lane Kiffin would probably, I’m not saying he doesn’t have a good situation at Ole Miss, but I think that would be attractive depending on who was gonna get the AD job.”

With all of the perks that Auburn provides, Feldman believes that Kiffin would have a hard time turning down an offer to coach at Auburn if the opportunity arises.

“I think it would be really hard if Auburn goes after Lane Kiffin for him to say no,” Feldman said. “I just think he knows the potential of that job. Lane Kiffin is probably the safest option Auburn has.”

Kiffin, understandably, has not shared a public interest in the Auburn job, but it appears that he would be a great hire if Cohen were to pursue his talents. Kiffin will have an opportunity to audition for the Auburn job this Saturday at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium, as his No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels host Auburn’s most-heated rival, No. 11 Alabama.

