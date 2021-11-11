Bruce Feldman and Devin Lloyd discuss No. 24 Utah football's debut in the CFP rankings

Bruce Feldman catches up with No. 24 Utah football linebacker Devin Lloyd about his acrobatic pick-six against Stanford, the lessons he learned from his veteran father, and how the Utes' have dealt with tragedy this season. Utah will look to keep its hot streak alive this weekend when it heads to Arizona to take on the Wildcats. Catch that game on Saturday, November 13th at 11:00 a.m. PT/ 12:00 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.