Bruce Feldman chats with Tanner McKee following the Cardinal’s upset win over USC
Bruce Feldman speaks with Stanford football's Tanner McKee after the quarterback helped lead Stanford to a 42-28 upset win over then-ranked USC. McKee was a Trojans fan growing up, so it was extra special to win at the Coliseum. They also discuss McKee's relationship with Stanford head coach David Shaw and the quarterback's mission trip to Brazil.