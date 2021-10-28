Bruce Feldman chats with Oregon State football's Jack Colletto about the Beavers' rise, moving to linebacker, and more

Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Crude oil tanks at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage and delivery hub for U.S. crude futures are more depleted than they have been in the last three years, and prices of further dated oil contracts suggest they will stay lower for months. U.S. demand for crude among refiners making gasoline and diesel has surged as the economy has recovered from the worst of the pandemic. Demand across the globe means other countries have looked to the United States for crude barrels, also boosting draws out of Cushing.