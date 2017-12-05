Bruce Ellington, C.J. Fiedorowicz hit injured reserve in Houston

The Texans will be without a couple of their receiving options for the rest of the season.

Wide receiver Bruce Ellington and tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz have been placed on injured reserve.

Ellington hurt his hamstring in the first quarter of last Sunday’s game. He joined the Texans after being waived by the 49ers in August and caught 29 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns. He’s set for free agency this offseason.

Fiedorowicz picked up his third concussion of the year against the Titans in his fourth game back from an injured reserve stint caused by his second concussion. Fiedorowicz had 54 catches in 2016, but the injuries limited him 14 for 127 yards in five games this year. He signed an extension with the Texans over the summer so should be back for offseason work in Houston.

Tight end MyCole Pruitt and wide receiver DeAndrew White will move from the practice squad to the active roster.