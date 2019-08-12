Bruce Cassidy picked up fitting advice from Bill Belichick at Patriots practice

Coaching a professional sports team in Boston has its perks. Among them: getting to pick the brain of one of the greatest coaching minds in professional sports.

Boston Bruins bench boss Bruce Cassidy was the latest local coach to take advantage of Bill Belichick on Monday, attending the New England Patriots' training camp practice outside Gillette Stadium as the head coach's guest.

Cassidy and Belichick were spotted chatting during practice, and NBC Sports Boston's "The Camera Guys" caught up with Cassidy after the session to see how their talk went.

#NHLBruins coach Bruce Cassidy took in #Patriots training camp today. Like all the great ones- he never stops learning. pic.twitter.com/I44CPhjGdb — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) August 12, 2019

According to Cassidy, the two discussed how best to move on from a championship loss, a fitting topic considering Cassidy's Bruins suffered a heartbreaking loss to the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, a little over a year after Belichick's Patriots fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

"A little bit about his team, a little bit about situational stuff that happens," Cassidy told The Camera Guys. "For example, coming off a loss at the end of the season, they did it two years ago to Philly, rebounded to win a championship last year.

"So, what kind of preparation goes into that, or do you just put it all behind you and move on? So, try to steal a few things here and there in that area."

New England obviously shook off that Eagles loss successfully, taking down the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII to win their third title in five years.

Cassidy's Bruins face a tall task if they want to follow in the Patriots' footsteps, although they are one of the favorites to win the 2020 Stanley Cup with a roster that remains mostly intact from last season.

