Bruce Cassidy: Hurricanes a very good team at selling penalties

Bruce Cassidy lauds ability of Hurricanes to sell penalties originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Working the officials in any sport is a tradition as old as time.

However, there's different ways to go about it. Ahead of Game 7 of an Eastern Conference first round series, Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy has opted for a subtle message when it comes to planting a seed in the official's ears when it comes to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Asked about what it would take to finally win a game this series at PNC Arena in Raleigh, Cassidy lauded the ability of the 'Canes to sell penalties.

"They’re a very good team at drawing penalties, and they’re a very good team at selling penalties," Cassidy said. "So we have to make sure that we’re playing hard, but intelligent. And when we are in the box, then our kill has to come through for us."

Boston has been called for 38 penalties in the series, compared with 32 against Carolina. In four of six games, the Bruins have been whistled for more penalties than the Hurricanes and one game was even. Only in Game 3 were the penalties even, at 6-6.

In games played at TD Garden, the Hurricanes have been called for 17 penalties compared with 16 against the Bruins. At PNC Arena, the B's have been out-whistled, 22-15.

"Is that an oddity, you think? Hopefully that doesn’t continue tomorrow," Cassidy said.

It warrants mentioning that Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour has also offered some pointed remarks on officiating this series.

Hopefully, Game 7 won't come down to overzealous officiating for either team. But the Bruins will certainly have to be on their best behavior in Raleigh, it appears, unless Cassidy's comments magically have a tangible impact.