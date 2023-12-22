Bruce Brown with a 2 Pt vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Bruce Brown (Indiana Pacers) with a 2 Pt vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 12/21/2023
Bruce Brown (Indiana Pacers) with a 2 Pt vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 12/21/2023
During McGinnis' Hall of Fame induction in 2017, his former teammate Julius Erving said he was "built like Superman."
“Folks in the league office, together with Ja and his team and the players’ association, have been in regular contact, essentially weekly,” Silver said. “There have been those checkpoints.”
LeBron had 18 points in the second quarter.
Game recognizes game. If the Bucks couldn’t see it or feel it, it was confirmed by Pacers star-in-the-making Tyrese Haliburton, making the “Dame Time” gesture in the waning moments of the NBA in-season tournament semifinal.
Caitlin Cooper, who has been covering the Indiana Pacers for years, joins Dan Devine to reflect on one of the biggest recent wins in recent Pacers history and to talk about the future of this young team, led by superstar guard Tyrese Haliburton.
Friday, the Washington Supreme Court ruled in favor of the two schools' argument that they should control the conference.
Kenny Pickett is set to miss his third consecutive game since his ankle surgery
The Colts running back has missed three games due to the surgery on his thumb
The Yahoo Fantasy crew is putting all their chips in on these player takes for Week 16. Which prediction will come to pass?
In today's edition: Joel Embiid's historic season, the Top 10 classes after National Signing Day, re-drafting the NFL QBs of the last five years, and more.
Jason Fitz is joined Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The trio start with the Philadelphia Eagles' coaching changes on defense, as they now have Matt Patricia as de facto defensive coordinator. Were the Eagles right to make big changes despite their great record? In other news, potential coach of the year candidates Dameco Ryans and Kevin Stefanski face off this weekend, both with backup quarterbacks. Jim Harbaugh has been linked to the Los Angeles Chargers, and the trio discuss what they're hearing as far as whether or not the coaching legend will return to the NFL. Jori and Charles are two of the 50 voters for MVP this season, and Fitz picks their brain over who is in the lead, whether a non-quarterback has a shot and Brock Purdy vs. Christian McCaffrey. The hosts finish things off with a discussion around the Chicago Bears and their looming decision at quarterback. Charles spoke with thirteen NFL general managers to get their thoughts, and the general consensus is that the Bears should move on and take Caleb Williams with the first overall pick. But is there anything Justin Fields could do to change their mind?
This is only the second time this season that the Ravens weren't considered the favorites.
The league couldn't have planned a much better matchup than the 49ers vs. Ravens on Christmas Day, with a clash between the top AFC and NFC teams.
Cameras caught Doeren calling North Carolina "pieces of s***" to his players after NC State's victory.
Who are the best quarterbacks to enter the NFL in the past five years? Here's a look at our re-draft.
Everyone has their own unique story, but few NFL players have one as remarkable as Brandon Aubrey's.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
This is the second time Arthur Smith has replaced Desmond Ridder with Heinicke.
UCLA's second matchup of the season against a future conference foe culminated in an approximation of what the Bruins will do in the Big Ten next season with multiple in-season trips across the country to the East Coast and Midwest.
WKU trailed 28-0 early in the second quarter before winning 38-35.