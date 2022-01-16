Bruce Boudreau told Alex Ovechkin 'no more!' after he scored goal vs. Canucks

Boudreau shares funny interaction with Ovechkin after goal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After scoring an empty-netter in the win against the New York Islanders on Saturday. It appeared that Alex Ovechkin was about to get back into a goal-scoring rhythm, which former Washington Capitals coach Bruce Boudreau absolutely did not want to see against his Vancouver Canucks.

But Ovechkin opened the scoring for Washington with his signature slapshot from the left face-off circle on the power play. After the game, Boudreau shared an interaction during the game with his former player, telling the Capitals' captain to stop with the scoring against his Canucks.

"I wouldn't look at him. He was looking right at me, and I said 'No more!' Because he has a tendency," Boudreau said. "If he played against me every day, he'd probably have 110 goals a year. He gets up for it. He marvels me at his age."

When he sees Ovechkin scoring goals, the former Capitals head coach has every right to be concerned. The 36-year-old has nine goals and nine assists vs. Boudreau's teams in 12 total games since he left Washington during the 2011-12 season (Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild, and now the Canucks).

Furthermore, Ovechkin torched the Wild for two goals and an assist on Mar. 1, 2020, nine days after Minnesota fired Boudreau on Feb. 20, 2020.

Despite Ovechkin scoring against Vancouver, Boudreau was able to walk away with the win as his Canucks held off a Capitals comeback to take a 4-2 victory.