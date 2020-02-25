Not many people know Madison Bumgarner as well as his former manager Bruce Bochy.

Bumgarner was only 19 years old when he made his major league debut for Bochy and the Giants in 2009. He spent 11 years taking the mound with Bochy manning the dugout in San Francisco. The two formed a close bond over more than a decade together, while winning three World Series championships.

But even Bochy seemed surprised by Bumgarner's rodeo alias "Mason Saunders" that he used over recent years in team-roping competitions. The Athletic reported Sunday that Bumgarner has participated in competitions under an alias, which had former teammates laughing a day later as they prepared to face Bumgarner's Arizona Diamondbacks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"This is the first I'm hearing of Mr. Saunders," Bochy said to reporters.

While Bochy seemed coy on his knowledge of Mr. Saunders, he did hint at some other activities Bumgarner has found himself in outside of a baseball field.

"I mean there's some stories I do know that he probably wouldn't want me to share, with him bear hunting, and the tight situations he's gotten himself into," Bochy said Monday on KNBR's "Murph & Mac Show."

Bochy wouldn't go into specifics without MadBum's permission, however, he did add "it's mano a mano" when it comes to the pitcher and a bear.

[RELATED: Bochy says he didn't know about MadBum's rodeo alias]

As for Bumgarner's rodeo days, his former manager believes the left-handed pitcher's days in team competitions are done ... for now.

"I've got to think that's the end of him being on the rodeo circuit," Bochy said to reporters.

Bruce Bochy reveals Madison Bumgarner went bear hunting, 'mano a mano' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area