Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians made running back Leonard Fournette a healthy scratch on Sunday, giving his spot to veteran LeSean McCoy. McCoy made the most of it and, in turn, he made Arians look like a genius.

“I love Leonard,” Arians told reporters after the game. “I think he’s a heck of a kid and a great player. We just wanted to get Shady back involved. He’s fresh and he showed it today. He made it all pay off for me. I took the risk and he made it pay off. He made the best of his opportunity, but it’s nothing against Leonard.”

McCoy had four carries for 32 yards and one catch for three yards. He hadn’t touched the ball in eight weeks, with four carries for one yard and one catch for six yards in a 38-10 win over the Packers.

Bruce Arians on using LeSean McCoy over Leonard Fournette: “I took the risk and he made it pay off” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk