Bruce Arians: Tom Brady “wanted to try a different way”

As the football-following world continues to digest the ability of quarterback Tom Brady to jump from the Patriots to the Buccaneers and to win a Super Bowl, Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians continues to talk about Brady’s motivation in leaving New England.

“I think his competitive spirit is so strong that he wanted to do it,” Arians told Ray Lewis of Showtime, via JoeBucsFan.com, regarding Brady’s motivation. “He wanted to show people. I’ve never said anything bad about Bill Belichick; I know everybody tries to say I do. His record speaks for itself. He is probably the greatest one ever. But I think [Brady] wanted to try a different way.”

Next year, Brady will want to show that 2020 wasn’t a fluke. Along the way, he’ll get to go back to New England to face the Patriots. It will be interesting, to say the least, to hear how he’s received by folks in New England — especially if the game happens far enough into the season that Brady and the Bucs are doing well, and that Belichick and the Patriots are not.

