Bruce Arians: Tom Brady ‘slammed (the door) shut’ on retirement

Henry McKenna
·1 min read
Retired quarterback Tom Brady remains one of the most-discussed players (not) in the NFL, in part because so many people believe he won’t stay retired. So the conversation about Brady’s retirement has continued at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

Would Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians be surprised if Brady did eventually return to the NFL?

“Yeah, because of the reasons he retired,” Arians said during a meeting with the media on Tuesday, via NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry. “He slammed it shut when I talked to him. I think like a lot of these guys now that he likes to have his name out there.”

That won’t settle the issue. But it’s certainly important context.

