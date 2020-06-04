Bruce Arians: Tom Brady provides “fantastic” leadership in Tampa

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians hasn’t been able to oversee a practice with Tom Brady yet, but he’s already seen enough to be impressed with Brady’s leadership.

Arians said on Joe Maddon’s YouTube show that he has already observed impressive leadership from Brady, just in team Zoom meetings.

“We got a great locker room, but to now get a guy that’s been there, done it, six times, the G.O.A.T.?” Arians said, via MassLive.com. “When he talks, they listen. It’s so different than a coach. I think for us as coaches, there has to be a bond between the coach and those guys so that you give them ownership. You ask them questions. How do you want to do things? So if they think they have a big hand in it, they send a message to the rest of the guys. They send your message to the rest of the guys. With Tom, it’s been fantastic.”

Arians said he has seen this once before, when he was a Colts assistant and Peyton Manning was the quarterback.

“The way [Manning] commanded the room and the team was amazing,” Arians said. “What he asked those guys to do. I’m sure Tom Brady has a lot of the same things. Just the little bit I’ve been around him so far, it’s going to be the same way.”

It is clear that Arians sees Brady as a big upgrade at quarterback, for more than just what he can do when the games start.

