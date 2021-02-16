Bruce Arians: Tom Brady left Patriots for Buccaneers to 'try a different way' to win

Tom Brady earned his incredible seventh Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, even though he didn't need it to be considered the greatest quarterback of all time. He was already there in early 2020 when he was deciding whether or not he should leave the New England Patriots. He didn't need another season or another playoff run to cement his legacy.

But that's why the greatest players are the greatest. They don't rest on their laurels; they go out and find another challenge. According to Bucs head coach Bruce Arians, that's just what Brady did when he signed with Tampa last year.

In a recent interview on Showtime's "Inside the NFL," Arians discussed why he thinks Brady left the Patriots for the Buccaneers. In his opinion, it's all about Brady's desire not just to win, but to prove himself.

"I think [Brady's] competitive spirit is so strong that he wanted to do it," Arians said. "He wanted to show people. I've never said anything bad about Bill Belichick; I know everybody tries to say I do. His record speaks for itself. He is probably the greatest one ever. But I think [Brady] wanted to try a different way."

Brady had won six rings with head coach Bill Belichick and his famous Patriot Way, but one question remained: Could he win without Belichick? By signing with the Bucs, Brady got the chance to answer that question with an emphatic "yes."

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians believes Tom Brady came to Tampa to prove he could win without the Patriot Way. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Young players listen to Brady more than Arians

With a full season of coaching Brady under his belt, Arians was asked what he learned about Brady that he didn't know before he joined the team. Arians said that he didn't know how great Brady was going to be with the young players on the team. In fact, Arians thinks the young players listen to Brady more than they listen to him.

"The way he handles young players. I say 'Man, you're not pumping your arms enough coming out of your break.' 'Okay coach, okay.' Tom says 'You're not pumping your arms enough.' 'Okay Tom, I'll do it!' I say, I've been telling you that for a month! You listen to him one time and it's done.

"He's just amazing with young guys. I never knew that about him."

