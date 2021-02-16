Bruce Arians on Tom Brady leaving the Patriots: ‘He wanted to show people’

As Tom Brady ended his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in style, there have been many theories put out there as to why he left New England. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians certainly has a theory of his own.

Following the Buccaneers win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, Arians conducted an interview with “Inside the NFL.” In it, co-host Ray Lewis asked the coach why Brady left New England. As Arians noted, a change of scenery was perhaps the biggest motivation behind Brady’s departure from the Patriots.

“I think [Brady’s] competitive spirit is so strong that he wanted to do it,” Arians said. “He wanted to show people. I’ve never said anything bad about Bill Belichick; I know everybody tries to say I do. His record speaks for itself. He is probably the greatest one ever. But I think [Brady] wanted to try a different way.”

As Brady and the Buccaneers look to defend their Super Bowl title, one has to wonder what could’ve been with New England. As for now, Brady looks to continue to add another chapter in a storybook career.

