Bruce Arians: Tom Brady’s knee is “the best he has felt”

Mike Florio
·1 min read
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had knee surgery after the 2020 season. He has called the procedure “pretty serious.”

Whatever it was, he’s recovering from it.

“He felt great yesterday,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Tuesday. “I talked to him this morning and he said it’s the best he has felt.”

The procedure focused on the left knee, the one in which Brady suffered a torn ACL during the first game of the 2008 season, and it was the first surgery on that knee since then, more than 12 years later.

“I was really interested to see how it was going to go, because last year it just took a lot,” Brady said earlier this month. “Every week I was kind of tending to my knee, and I thought I would love to see a season where I can focus on some other strength stuff that I want to do, some other technique stuff where I’m not just focused on protecting my knee all the time.”

Brady never appeared on the Tampa Bay injury report with a knee issue in 2020. The league has previously declined comment on whether a violation of the injury report may have occurred due to the potential concealment of Brady’s knee problem during the 2020 regular season and postseason.

Bruce Arians: Tom Brady’s knee is “the best he has felt” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

