Bruce Arians: Tom Brady expected to be sidelined until June after knee surgery

Tom Brady's post-Super Bowl agenda wasn't all drunken boat parades and trophy tosses.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback also underwent knee surgery.

Head coach Bruce Arians initially described the procedure as a "cleanup" on Feb. 11. But the Boston Globe's Ben Volin later reported that Brady's knee needed "more than just a little cleanup."

Brady will be sidelined for a while

The exact nature of Brady's procedure remains unclear. But we do have a timeline now. Arians told reporters on Wednesday that Brady isn't expected to be able to practice until "somewhere around June," per The Athletic's Greg Auman.

Tom Brady will be sidelined from practicing for several months. (Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers via AP)

Will knee surgery impact Brady's prep for 2021?

That timeline would have Brady ready to practice in plenty of time to prepare for the 2021 season. But the roughly four-month layoff also indicates that Brady may indeed have required more than a simple "cleanup."

But Arians isn't worried (Is Arians ever worried?). He said that Brady can just "coach the s*** out of" this team in lieu of throwing until he's able to practice again. And with COVID-19's impact on the offseason an unknown, there may be no practice for Brady to miss regardless.

Bucs management also doesn't seem worried about Brady's health. General manager Jason Licht told "The Rich Eisen Show" on Tuesday that he's open to signing the 43-year-old Brady to an extension beyond next season.

"We’d like to keep this going,” Licht said.

And why wouldn't they?

More from Yahoo Sports: