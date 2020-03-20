Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will make the whole team better with his mere presence in the locker room, according to coach Bruce Arians.

Arians said in a statement that having a Hall of Fame quarterback makes a difference to the whole team, well beyond the passes that quarterback throws on game days.

“Tom is the most successful quarterback in the history of our league, but what makes him so special is his ability to make those around him better,” said Arians. “I have had the privilege to work with some of the best passers in our game, and the characteristics they all possessed were the ability to lead and get the best out of their teammates. Tom is no different. He is a proven winner who will provide the leadership, accountability and work ethic necessary to lead us to our goal of winning another championship.”

Arians thinks he has the quarterback who can lead the Bucs to the Super Bowl.

Bruce Arians: Tom Brady will make everyone around him better originally appeared on Pro Football Talk