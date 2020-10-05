Bruce Arians, Todd Bowles think Sunday’s game would have been a 2019 loss

The Buccaneers fell behind the Chargers 24-7 in the first half of Sunday’s game, but they were able to close the gap to 10 points by halftime and then outscored Los Angeles 24-7 the rest of the way for a 38-31 win.

Seeing Tom Brady lead a comeback is nothing new, but it was a first for him in his new uniform and it represented a big change from last year for head coach Bruce Arians and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. Both coaches looked back to last year and noted that there was no way that team would have been able to get off the mat in the same way.

“I can honestly say had this been last year, we would have gotten our ass beat by 20,” Arians said on Sunday, via Peter King’s Football Morning in America.

Bowles said Monday, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, that he doesn’t think “we were mature enough to win this game a year ago.” Brady’s arrival might not be the only reason for that change in maturity, but it’s hard not to see that change as a big impetus for Sunday’s result.

