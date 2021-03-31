Bruce Arians thinks Ke’Shawn Vaughn will have a breakout year

The Buccaneers re-signed Leonard Fournette as part of their push to keep the Super Bowl-winning band together for the 2021 season and Ronald Jones is still on the roster, so it would appear they’ll just be running it back with the same backfield as last year.

On Tuesday, head coach Bruce Arians suggested things aren’t quite that simple. Arians said that the offseason, training camp, and preseason will determine who fills what role in the offense and that he thinks Ke'Shawn Vaughn will push for a bigger one in his second NFL season.

“That all can be defined through practice and OTAs and training camp and preseason,” Arians said, via PewterReport.com. “Those guys are all here and know what the system is and the best players are going to play. Obviously we have two really, really good ones at that position and I really like Ke’Shawn Vaughn. I think that with an offseason he’s going to have a breakout year also. All of those roles will be defined by the time that we get to the last week of the preseason.”

Vaughn had 26 carries for 109 yards and five catches for 34 yards and a touchdown in 10 games as a rookie, so there’s a lot of room for him to grow if he fulfills Arians’ prediction in the coming months.

