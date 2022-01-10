Bruce Arians thinks it would be a 'travesty' if Tom Brady isn't MVP: 'It’s not even a close race'

Any MVP voters considering Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will make at least one significant enemy if they go through with their vote. Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach believes Tom Brady is the clear choice for the award, saying it would be a "travesty" if Brady lost.

Arians suggested voters have an easy choice when submitting their ballots this season. To Arians, the MVP competition is, "Not even a close race."

Brady's case is clear. He led the league with 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns. Brady played in every single game, leading the Buccaneers to a 13-4 schedule and the No. 2 seed in the NFC. He did all of that despite being the oldest starting quarterback in the NFL.

Rodgers also has a strong case. He threw for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns. Rodgers tossed just 4 interceptions, giving him the lowest interception rate in the league. The Packers went 13-4 and earned the top seed in the NFC playoffs. The two teams did not play each other, so voters can't use that to make their decision.

Rodgers is considered the heavy favorite to take home the award, according to BetMGM. Brady sits second on that list.

Whoever comes out on top would take home their fourth NFL MVP award. It would be the second straight MVP for Rodgers. If Brady wins, it would mark the first time since 2017 he took home the award.