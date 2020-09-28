Bruce Arians thinks Bucs defense is good and “getting to very good”

The Buccaneers got a sparkling performance from quarterback Tom Brady in Sunday’s 28-10 win over the Broncos, but that wasn’t the only topic of conversation after the game.

Six sacks, two interceptions and a safety from the defense were also worthy of notice over the course of the afternoon. Shaq Barrett had two sacks, including the safety, and three tackles for loss against his former team and the overall effort led head coach Bruce Arians to say that he thinks “we’re good, getting to very good” on that side of the ball.

Arians also said that the defense is going to determine how far the Buccaneers go because Brady was just the icing on the cake.

“There’s no doubt. We built this team on defense,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “Tom was just the icing on the cake. When we came into the offseason, it was, ‘Hey, let’s keep this defense together because they can be special.’ And then all of a sudden, Tom was like the icing on the cake for us offensively.”

Brady had a lot of success playing with talented defenses during his time in New England and the early weeks of the 2020 season suggest he could have another one on his side in his new home.

