Bruce Arians tells Bucs they’re in their playoffs right now

The chance is small, and doesn’t rely only on their own results.

But as long as the Buccaneers have a chance, coach Bruce Arians is going to sell hope.

“We talked about it this morning,’’ Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “You know, if you want to feel what the playoffs are like, you’re in it. Right now. They’re one game seasons and if you lose your done. Then you play for fun. I’ve been in it where we’ve had to win four. We won all four. We were the sixth seed and we won the Super Bowl. [Jason Pierre-Paul] has been in the same situation [with the Giants]. So it’s happened, it’s been done. You just have to take care of your own business, you can’t worry about anybody else.’’

The Bucs are 5-7, which means they basically need to win out and for the Vikings to lose out, though there are some other more complicated scenarios.

But they’ve won two straight, so they at least have some positive momentum, and Pierre-Paul knows there are other motivations at hand.

“I look at it like this, there’s a bunch of teams that aren’t going to make the playoffs and they’re looking to ruin their chances of making the playoffs,’’ Pierre-Paul said. “Trust me, I’ve been on that side. Coming in here, you got a chance, I’m trying to ruin you.’’

That applies to this week’s opponent, the Colts, as well as the Texans in Week 16. Otherwise, their games are against teams already eliminated from the postseason (the Lions and Falcons), which creates an easier path for a team clinging to the faintest mathematical chances.