Bruce Arians can’t criticize officiating, but his wife can

Nearly every coach has had a reason to criticize officiating at some point this year. The league doesn’t like it. And one coach has found a loophole.

Via JoeBucsFan.com, the wife of Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians criticized NFL officiating on Sunday. But not as a result of a call or non-call in Tampa Bay’s loss to the Saints.

Christine Arians reacted to the non-call of pass interference in the Texans-Ravens game, a blatant instance of DPI that wasn’t overturned via replay review.

In response to a tweet complaining about the new for 2019 (and 2019 only) rule that permits replay review of pass interference calls and non-calls, Christine Arians said on Twitter: “It’s not one rule. It’s poorly trained unaccountable people calling and reviewing the games.”

The reality is that officials are held accountable, through a week-in and week-out grading system that prevents officials from getting playoff assignments and potentially gets them fired. (More than a few retirements/resignations of officials over the years haven’t been.) And the problem with replay review of pass interference calls and non-calls continues to be that someone told senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron to raise the bar to a point at which it’s still not clear what does and doesn’t clear it.

Via JoeBucsFan.com, Bruce Arians said after Sunday’s loss that he won’t talk about officiating any longer because he received a message from the league telling him to stop it. But Mrs. Arians apparently can, and Mrs. Arians apparently will.